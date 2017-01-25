Fight continues over radio antenna in...

Fight continues over radio antenna in Cape Coral

Neighbors near the Seventh-day Adventist Church on El Dorado Parkway shut down an idea to have a radio tower at the church. Now, the church wants to set up a flag pole with an antenna on top.

