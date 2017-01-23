Council amends discrimination ordinance

Cape Coral City Council voted unanimously Monday night to amend a personnel ordinance regarding discrimination among city employees by adding protection specifically in cases of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Councilmember Jessica Cosden brought the amendment before the council to make it clear to city employees that all workers are valued here and make clear what the protections are because no state, county or federal laws expressly protect LGBTQ individuals beyond sex, age, religion, color, etc.

