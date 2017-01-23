Council amends discrimination ordinance
Cape Coral City Council voted unanimously Monday night to amend a personnel ordinance regarding discrimination among city employees by adding protection specifically in cases of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Councilmember Jessica Cosden brought the amendment before the council to make it clear to city employees that all workers are valued here and make clear what the protections are because no state, county or federal laws expressly protect LGBTQ individuals beyond sex, age, religion, color, etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Mon
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Mon
|woww
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jan 22
|u m so wee dad did
|8
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Jan 21
|Joyce
|16
|One dead 2 injured in Cape Coral Shooting (May '14)
|Jan 21
|His sister
|16
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 20
|Robert Neglio
|4
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 20
|Robert Neglio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC