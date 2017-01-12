City to host annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration Monday

The city of Cape Coral is partnering with the city's Charter School System to host the annual "Unity Celebration" Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Oasis High School gymnasium. The school is located at 3519 Oasis Blvd. The keynote speaker will be the Michael Chatman, executive director of the Cape Coral Community Foundation.

