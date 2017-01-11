City Council opposes bill proposing consolidation of county fire districts
Cape Coral City Council members unanimously agreed at Monday's meeting to oppose Florida House Rep. Matt Caldwell's proposed bill to consolidate 15 fire districts in Lee County, including the Cape Coral Fire Department. "We would lose home rule as part of a larger county fire district," said City Manager John Szerlag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|7 hr
|Floridian
|3
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Mon
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 8
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Jan 4
|Orville
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC