Charter School System 'best practices' report to top council agenda

The results of a review of the Cape Coral Charter School System top Cape Coral City Council's workshop agenda today. The operational report conducted at the request of Council following an accusations exchange between the municipal school systems Superintendent Nelson Stephenson and Mayor Marni Sawicki paints a financial picture that "is not positive," according to a cover letter to council from Margaret Krym, the city auditor.

