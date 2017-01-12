Chabad Jewish Center to offer - The D...

Chabad Jewish Center to offer - The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums. Talmudic Debates. Your Solutions'

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Engage in a brain-twisting, mind-wrestling, hair-splitting experience as you explore modern situations and the complex dilemmas they give rise to while you seek solutions by examining original Talmudic texts. Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., Rabbi Yossi Labkowski of Chabad of Cape Coral will offer a new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute called "The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) 7 hr Kena 9
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... 7 hr human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 8 Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC