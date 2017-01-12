Chabad Jewish Center to offer - The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums. Talmudic Debates. Your Solutions'

Engage in a brain-twisting, mind-wrestling, hair-splitting experience as you explore modern situations and the complex dilemmas they give rise to while you seek solutions by examining original Talmudic texts. Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., Rabbi Yossi Labkowski of Chabad of Cape Coral will offer a new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute called "The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums.

