CCPD seeks public's help finding missing woman

6 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The Cape Coral Police Department has asked for the public's help finding a Cape resident who has been missing since Jan. 16. Jacelyn Lee McClellan, 40, is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 128 pounds. According to the CCPD, McClellan goes by the nickname of J.J. and was last seen on Jan. 16 at about 6 p.m. at her residence.

