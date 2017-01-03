CCPD seeks help finding missing man
The Cape Coral Police Department has issued an alert concerning a missing resident: Mark C. Lennox Jr., 30. He was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 4, around 8 p.m. According to the CCPD, he left in a red/maroon 2001 Mercedes bearing FL tag GHAQ87 after making threats to family members regarding harming himself.
