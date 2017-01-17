CCJFA, celebrates 50 years
This year the Cape Coral Pop Warner Junior Football Association, CCJFA, celebrates 50 years of bringing youth together for both football and cheerleading. Families and participants came together Saturday on the Caloosa Middle School football field for an awards ceremony closing out the 2016 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|5 hr
|Lorna
|6
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Tue
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Mon
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC