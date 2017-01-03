Cape Coral pair arrested for heroin p...

Cape Coral pair arrested for heroin possession

A tip of a suspicious vehicle outside a gas station led to the arrest of a pair of Cape Coral residents found with heroin and a loaded gun. Officers pulled over the car due to driving with high beams and found the gun, heroin, heroin kit and Suboxone.

