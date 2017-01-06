Cape Coral officer facing DUI charges
A Cape Coral police officer was arrested Friday after crashing her SUV into a home on Nicholas Parkway following an investigation. Police said Officer Emily Zyvoloski, 33, had a blood-alcohol level of .253 - more than three times the legal limit - when the crash took place Dec. 3. Zyvoloski is currently employed by the Cape Coral Police Department as an officer, but was off-duty and in a private vehicle at the time of the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|3 hr
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|20 hr
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Jan 4
|Orville
|4
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC