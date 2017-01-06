Cape Coral officer facing DUI charges

A Cape Coral police officer was arrested Friday after crashing her SUV into a home on Nicholas Parkway following an investigation. Police said Officer Emily Zyvoloski, 33, had a blood-alcohol level of .253 - more than three times the legal limit - when the crash took place Dec. 3. Zyvoloski is currently employed by the Cape Coral Police Department as an officer, but was off-duty and in a private vehicle at the time of the crash.

