Cape Coral officer facing DUI charges

A Cape Coral police officer was arrested Friday after crashing her SUV into a home on Nicholas Parkway following an investigation. Police said Officer Emily Zyvoloski, 33, had a blood-alcohol level of .253 - more than three times the legal limit - when the crash took place Dec. 3. Zyvoloski is currently employed by the Cape Coral Police Department as an officer, but was off-duty and in a private vehicle at the time of the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.