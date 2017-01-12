Cape Coral Historical Museum Bluegras...

Cape Coral Historical Museum Bluegrass Jamboree Jan. 28

The Second Annual Cape Coral Historical Museum Bluegrass Jamboree with barbecue will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, from noon to 5 p.m., on the museum grounds at 544 Cultural Park Blvd. Enjoy an afternoon of bluegrass, the root of early American music. Bring your own chairs.

