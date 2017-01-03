Cape Coral Festival of the Arts Jan. 14-15
The Cape Coral Festival of the Arts, hosted annually by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, will return to downtown Cape Coral for its 32nd year, Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan.15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will be set up on Cape Coral Parkway in downtown Cape Coral between Del Prado Boulevard and Vincennes Street. As one of Southwest Florida's largest art shows, this annual art event brings together the works of more than 300 juried artists and artisans from across the country.
