Cape Coral Festival of the Arts Jan. ...

Cape Coral Festival of the Arts Jan. 14-15

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The Cape Coral Festival of the Arts, hosted annually by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, will return to downtown Cape Coral for its 32nd year, Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan.15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will be set up on Cape Coral Parkway in downtown Cape Coral between Del Prado Boulevard and Vincennes Street. As one of Southwest Florida's largest art shows, this annual art event brings together the works of more than 300 juried artists and artisans from across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Mon Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 30 Teacher 12 3
News Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus... Dec 30 mknow 1
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Dec 29 Preacher 6
News Questions still surround Slide the City permit,... Dec 28 amused observer 2
Anyone know Kat and bubby Dec 27 Oldest Joke Troll 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,182

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC