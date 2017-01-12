Cape Coral Festival of Arts this weekend

For over three decades, the Rotary Club of Cape Coral has organized an annual festival that draws hundreds of artists and artisans from all over the country who specialize in a range of mediums. The 32nd Annual Cape Coral Festival of Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Cape Coral Parkway, between Del Prado Boulevard South and Vincennes Boulevard.

