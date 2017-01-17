Cape Coral Art Fest is the best of the best

What started as a way to bring culture to a young community has grown to become one of the biggest and best art festivals in the country. More than 100,000 people were expected to jam Cape Coral Parkway this past weekend for the 32nd annual Cape Coral Festival of the Arts, where the best and most unusual artists in the country had an opportunity to show and sell their work.

