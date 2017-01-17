Cape Coral Art Fest is the best of the best
What started as a way to bring culture to a young community has grown to become one of the biggest and best art festivals in the country. More than 100,000 people were expected to jam Cape Coral Parkway this past weekend for the 32nd annual Cape Coral Festival of the Arts, where the best and most unusual artists in the country had an opportunity to show and sell their work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|4 hr
|Prince John
|3
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|17 hr
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
