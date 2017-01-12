Buried power lines: Affected resident...

Buried power lines: Affected residents get ballots

Northwest Cape Coral residents who could be impacted by a proposed undergrounding of electric and communications line in the North 2 UEP area have a voice on whether they want the project to proceed. Last week, the city sent ballots to 1,820 property owners to get their input through a simple for or against question.

