Arrests made in Cape Coral purse-snatching
Two men are accused of stealing a woman's purse and using a gift card found inside to pay their tab at BackStreets Sports Bar and Grill on 915 SE 47th Terrace, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. Thomas Crews, 46, of Cape Coral, and Christopher Beyor, 46, of Fort Myers, were arrested, and charges are pending against a female suspect who was also involved, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Mon
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Dec 30
|mknow
|1
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Dec 29
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC