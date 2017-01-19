Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral ATMs
Petra Velcu, 35, Rebeca Milataru, 18, and a 14-year-old are accused of installing the devices at the stores on 345 E. Cape Coral Parkway and 3206 Santa Barbara Blvd. Skimmers are commonly used to steal credit card information. All three face charges of using the devices to defraud.
