A' for effort
The proposed ordinance amendment to "prohibit discrimination in city employment decisions based on sexual orientation, and gender identity and expression" to be considered by the Cape Coral City Council on Monday falls into this category. We believe Councilmember Jessica Cosden is sincere in her belief that the city needs to be proactive in its own employment practices by adding language to its policies which already prohibit discrimination "because of race, religion, national origin, color, sex, age and political affiliation and disability."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|7 hr
|FBI Warning
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|19 hr
|Prince John
|7
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Tue
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Jan 16
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC