A' for effort

A' for effort

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The proposed ordinance amendment to "prohibit discrimination in city employment decisions based on sexual orientation, and gender identity and expression" to be considered by the Cape Coral City Council on Monday falls into this category. We believe Councilmember Jessica Cosden is sincere in her belief that the city needs to be proactive in its own employment practices by adding language to its policies which already prohibit discrimination "because of race, religion, national origin, color, sex, age and political affiliation and disability."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... 7 hr FBI Warning 1
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 19 hr Prince John 7
News Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet... Tue woww 1
News Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways Jan 16 im a genious with... 2
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 13 Party man 9
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jan 13 Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Jan 12 human 5
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC