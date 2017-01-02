a Copsa wants Fort Myers - but does c...

a Copsa wants Fort Myers - but does city want show?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The long-running TV show "Cops" wants to film in Fort Myers again, but at least one City Councilman isn't sure it's a good idea. The City Council will vote Tuesday whether to allow the show to partner with the Fort Myers Police Department as it's done multiple times in the past, most recently in May 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Mon Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 30 Teacher 12 3
News Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus... Dec 30 mknow 1
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Dec 29 Preacher 6
News Questions still surround Slide the City permit,... Dec 28 amused observer 2
Anyone know Kat and bubby Dec 27 Oldest Joke Troll 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,928

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC