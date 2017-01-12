5 things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 11
The last time Donald Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival's emails. Nearly six months later, Trump will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|2 min
|Kena
|7
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|1 hr
|Floridian
|4
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Mon
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 8
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC