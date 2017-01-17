5 things to know for Tuesday, Jan. 17

5 things to know for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Lee County after the body of a man was found at a Lehigh Acres home Monday. The family told us the 31-year-old victim was the father of a 2-month-old boy and spent the last couple years living in Lehigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 10 hr Prince John 3
News Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways 23 hr im a genious with... 2
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 13 Party man 9
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jan 13 Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Jan 12 human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC