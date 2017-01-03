5 things to know for Friday, Jan. 6

5 things to know for Friday, Jan. 6

Friday Jan 6

FUNDING THE WALL President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has signaled to congressional Republican leaders that the President-elect's preference is to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as April, according to House Republican officials. POLICE EQUIPMENT More than a million dollars is helping to replace obsolete body cameras and Tasers for Fort Myers police officers.

Cape Coral, FL

