32nd Festival of the Arts takes place in Cape Coral

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head over to Cape Coral's 32nd annual Festival of the Arts. Hundreds of artists were set up for Southwest Florida's largest art collection, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral.

