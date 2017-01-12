32nd Festival of the Arts takes place in Cape Coral
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head over to Cape Coral's 32nd annual Festival of the Arts. Hundreds of artists were set up for Southwest Florida's largest art collection, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|9 hr
|im a genious with...
|2
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|9 hr
|short bus stops here
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC