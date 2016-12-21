2 teens injured in Collier County rollover
Two Naples teens are in critical condition after a rollover early Monday morning on the Goodland Bridge in Collier County. Troopers say 18-year-old Tristen Jennings was heading north on San Marco Road in a Chevy Suburban when he lost control north of Goodland Drive just before 5 a.m. According to the crash report, Jennings over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel onto the left shoulder and into a utility pole before rolling over.
Read more at NBC2 News.
