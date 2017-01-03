2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move to in 2017'
There are 2 comments on the NBC2 News story from 23 hrs ago, titled 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move to in 2017'. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
According to the home search site, Cape Coral and Fort Myers rank number 2 out of 10 "top cities in the nation to move to in 2017". "Interest is low; taxes are low.
Read more at NBC2 News.
#1 21 hrs ago
People, if you're going to move to our state (Florida), you need to first learn to be friendly, social, interactive, and down to Earth with other people. We hate it when people bring their toxic, hateful, spoiled, anti social, and disconnected attitudes and personalities down here from up north.
Our state is practically overpopulated to begin with. So it's time to thin it by sending all people with toxic, hateful, and anti social attitudes back up north where they belong. People who walk around with default ice barriers towards everyone they don't know are NOT welcome in Florida. Neither are people who decide to be all superficial in all their friendships and whose "friendships" with others are none more than a facade. You need to learn to have friendships with people that are like the kind you see in Disney movies if you want to live in our state. Hang out with them. Take them to the beach, take them to the movies, take them dancing at a club, take them to a concert, take them to a festivities event like Cape Coral Bike night or St. Patrick's Day.
Also, people who keep their socializing confined within closed cliques are not welcome at all in Florida, including Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Anyone who sees someone, even a guy, who is by himself ought to learn to ask him if he'd like to hang out with you and your group. It's simple. You see someone who is all by himself and looks lonely, you approach him and invite him to hang out with you. Or if it's a woman, invite her to hang out with you. If you're going to keep your social life confined within a closed clique with no new people allowed, you need to go back north where you belong! Look to Eastern European culture, people!
Also, those of you who move to our state, if you are overweight, change your lifestyle! Start eating more healthy fruits and vegetables, stuff you can easily grow in your own yard. And get more physically active, too! Go swimming at the beach. Start riding bicycles. Do some walking and jogging. The weather especially south of Florida Highway 70 is perfect all 12 months a year for outdoor exercise. Stop sitting in front of the TV all day, shovelling bratwursts and sausage into your mouths, and acting like it's 25 below zero outside with a roaring blizzard.
#2 1 hr ago
you are the voice of a two year resident.you will fit in if you stop trying to judge others.
