150+ grams of drugs seized in Lehigh arrest
Alexander McDowell, 22, was arrested for the sale and possession of more than cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and more than 20 grams of marijuana. After numerous undercover operations and a search of the residence, 144.6 grams of marijuana, 26.2 grams of powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms, including a Glock 9mm pistol and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, were found.
Read more at NBC2 News.
