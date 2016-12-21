Woman charged after crashing into Cape Coral car wash
Police say surveillance footage at the car wash captured Theresa Watson checking out the damage on her girlfriend's black SUV before driving off on the night of December 14th. Watson told police that panic and fear caused her to drive away after crashing into Mean Bubbles Car Wash on Del Prado Boulevard.
