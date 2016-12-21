Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent situation?
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent situation?. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
For the third time in a month, a Good Samaritan helped save a law enforcement officer under attack in Southwest Florida. On Friday, deputies said Robert Harris struggled with one of their own during a traffic stop even getting a hold of his stun gun and pulling him into the car.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.
#1 Monday Dec 19
Yes, you should be a Good Samaritan when there's a violent situation! Especially if you're in a large crowd! At last year's Zombicon fest, there were easily thousands of potential good samaritans that could have disarmed and restrained the shooter until police arrived! But what did they do? They all fled like the cowards they were! And now the killer is still loose! Even just three people would have easily disarmed the shooter and made sure the shooter went to jail.
One shooter vs a huge crowd of people could have easily been disarmed and restrained until police arrived and then arrested and charged with his crime.
