Shop With A Cop
The Cape Coral Police Department hosted its 14th annual Shop With A Cop event, which is sponsored by the department's Do The Right Thing program. The event allows officers to spend some positive one-on-one time with local children whose families are dealing with financial issues, officials reported.
