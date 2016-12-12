Record-level holiday traffic expected

Record-level holiday traffic expected

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

According to AAA, 3.1 percent more Floridians will journey 50 miles or more from home this year between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 as compared to 2015. About 4.9 million will travel by automobile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Kat and bubby 6 hr San 1
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Sun Don 3
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Sun Party man 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 22 FATHITLER 1
Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement.. Dec 20 bye bye 2
News Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent... Dec 19 Prince John 1
Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16) Dec 19 Party man 8
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,232 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC