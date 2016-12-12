Record-level holiday traffic expected
According to AAA, 3.1 percent more Floridians will journey 50 miles or more from home this year between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 as compared to 2015. About 4.9 million will travel by automobile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|6 hr
|San
|1
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Sun
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Sun
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC