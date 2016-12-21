Real Estate News

Saturday Dec 17

Fischler Property Company recently negotiated the sale of 17.3 acres of vacant, entitled land located on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral's premiere commercial growth corridor for $3 million. The property at 2200 N.E. Pine Island Road was sold by Terracap PI Partners LP of Toronto, Canada to Pine Island Real Holdings, LLC of Miami Lakes, Fla.

