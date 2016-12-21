Real Estate News
Fischler Property Company recently negotiated the sale of 17.3 acres of vacant, entitled land located on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral's premiere commercial growth corridor for $3 million. The property at 2200 N.E. Pine Island Road was sold by Terracap PI Partners LP of Toronto, Canada to Pine Island Real Holdings, LLC of Miami Lakes, Fla.
