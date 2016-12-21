Parents in uproar over pot-plant legg...

Parents in uproar over pot-plant leggings for kids

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

The seller, JTC Happy at Life, is from the U.K. and describes the pants as 'Kids green leaf design,' marketed for kids as young as three. The grandmother complained to Amazon, flagging them as inappropriate for young people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! 15 hr Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Fri Teacher 12 3
News Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus... Fri mknow 1
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Dec 29 Preacher 6
News Questions still surround Slide the City permit,... Dec 28 amused observer 2
Anyone know Kat and bubby Dec 27 Oldest Joke Troll 2
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Dec 25 Don 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC