New Year's revelations

After nearly a decade of fiscal fasting and sustenance budgeting, the city began adding a little meat to go with the potatoes in 2015 and 2016. In addition to playing catch-up with pay raises for staff, the city brought neglected capital projects back into the budget, including road resurfacing, vehicle replacements and capital maintenance of parks and such.

