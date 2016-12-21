New Year's revelations
After nearly a decade of fiscal fasting and sustenance budgeting, the city began adding a little meat to go with the potatoes in 2015 and 2016. In addition to playing catch-up with pay raises for staff, the city brought neglected capital projects back into the budget, including road resurfacing, vehicle replacements and capital maintenance of parks and such.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|18 hr
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Wed
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 25
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Dec 25
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC