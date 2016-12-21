Most popular stories of 2016

Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday, January 10, toured Cape Coral, where an estimated $5.5 million in damage had been left behind from that Saturday's tornado. The National Weather Service estimated the EF-2 tornado had maximum winds of 132 mph, causing significant damage to a large portion of the southwestern Cape when it touched down around 6:45 p.m. According to the NWS preliminary report, the tornado lasted just seven minutes and was on the ground for 3.4 miles.

