Most popular stories of 2016

Most popular stories of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NBC2 News

Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday, January 10, toured Cape Coral, where an estimated $5.5 million in damage had been left behind from that Saturday's tornado. The National Weather Service estimated the EF-2 tornado had maximum winds of 132 mph, causing significant damage to a large portion of the southwestern Cape when it touched down around 6:45 p.m. According to the NWS preliminary report, the tornado lasted just seven minutes and was on the ground for 3.4 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... 12 hr Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Sat Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Fri Teacher 12 3
News Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus... Dec 30 mknow 1
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Dec 29 Preacher 6
News Questions still surround Slide the City permit,... Dec 28 amused observer 2
Anyone know Kat and bubby Dec 27 Oldest Joke Troll 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,744 • Total comments across all topics: 277,538,949

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC