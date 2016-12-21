Mazurkiewicz named Wgcu Maker

WGCU's MAKERS: Women Who Make Southwest Florida is a prestigious awards program, diligently celebrating authentic, passionate and inspiring women who will leave special lasting impacts on the people, environment, economy and/or culture of Southwest Florida. The 10-year program ends this year by selecting its final five winners of the award, selected from more than 50 nominees within the Southwest Florida community by a committee of Makers alumni and community leaders.

