Lack of arrest after Cape officer crash raises questions

The owner of a Nicholas Parkway home damaged when an SUV driven by a Cape Coral police officer plowed into it is considering a civil lawsuit as he wonders why no arrest has been made. Officer Emily Zyvoloski had a blood-alcohol level of .253 - more than three times the legal limit - when the crash took place Dec. 3. More than two weeks later, she remains on paid administrative leave and hasn't been arrested.

