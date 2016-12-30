Fugitive Friday: December 30, 2016
If you have information on these or any wanted fugitives, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 780-TIPS. We're starting off our list this week with a fugitive accused of being the mastermind of a plot to rob, torture, kidnap and potentially kill someone if they didn't fork over a very large amount of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|12 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Sat
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Fri
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Dec 30
|mknow
|1
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Dec 29
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC