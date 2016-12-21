Fears of development fuel Matlacha protest against Cape annex
Cape Coral council members voted to absorb more than five acres of land on Pine Island Road leaving Matlacha residents enraged. "Matlacha should not be annexed, we are not part of Cape Coral nor do we want to be," said Nancy Goodwin.
