Fallen to be remembered at Wreaths Across America
In more than 1,200 locations nationwide, from New York City to Podunk, tens of thousands of military personnel who fought and died for this country will be honored in a special ceremony Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America. In a Purple Heart city such as Cape Coral, that means going the extra mile to remember the fallen, as it is the first and only city nationally to include a water and air element to the event.
