Endangered juvenile alert sent for missing Cape girl
Cape Coral Police issued a missing endangered juvenile alert for Lindsey Marie Depuy who hasn't been seen since she texted her family to tell them she was walking back from the bus stop. Depuy, 17, was last seen wearing a blues Sea Rescue hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and tan Sperry shoes with a mint green backpack.
