Dr. J. Harvey J. Kres, beloved husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed on to his eternal reward in Heaven on December 22, 2016 at Hope Hospice. Dr. Kres was affectionately known as "Harv, Dad, or Grandpa" by his devoted wife of 39 years, Dorothy Kres of Cape Coral; his two surviving children- Dawn Storr of Magnolia, Delaware and Jim Kress of Clinton, Iowa; his 3 surviving stepchildren- Melinda Beck, Nancy Ziegler & Travis Jolliff, Sr; 12 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

