Christmas and Hanukkah get started on the same day this year
For the first time since 1978, Hanukkah will begin at sunset on Christmas Eve, continuing for eight days to New Year's Eve Day on Jan. 1. Rabbi Yossi Labkowski, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral, explained that Hanukkah is usually celebrated in November or December and the start date varies each year. This year will be the fourth time during the last 100 years that the start of the two holidays have synched up.
