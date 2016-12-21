Charlie Brown Christmas display warms hearts
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A decorative Christmas display is spreading more than holiday cheer this year, it's spreading hope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|2 hr
|Oldest Joke Troll
|3
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|2 hr
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Sun
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Sun
|Party man
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC