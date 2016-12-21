Cape motorcyclist remains hospitalized following weekend crash on Cape Coral Bridge
George Whittaker, 25, was listed in fair condition at Lee Memorial Hospital, where he was transported on Saturday following the crash on the Cape Coral Parkway Bridge, according to officials. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Whittaker was driving a Yamaha R6 west across the bridge in the inside lane.
