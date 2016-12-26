Cape Coral man returns wallet found o...

Cape Coral man returns wallet found on busy road

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A man's Christmas was saved after a Good Samaritan found a wallet lying in the middle of Santa Barbara Boulevard. Cyndie Elser said she and her husband went to a holiday party on Christmas Eve and mistakenly left his wallet on the top of the truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Tue Oldest Joke Troll 3
Anyone know Kat and bubby Tue Oldest Joke Troll 2
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Sun Don 3
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Dec 25 Party man 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 22 FATHITLER 1
Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement.. Dec 20 bye bye 2
News Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent... Dec 19 Prince John 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC