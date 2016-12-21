Cape Coral cracking down on illegal r...

Cape Coral cracking down on illegal roadside vendors

Thursday Dec 22

Code enforcement is cracking down on people who are setting up shop on the side of the road and selling flowers during the holidays. "We investigated two violations for selling flowers from vacant property, proactively, within the last week; one on Skyline Blvd and the other on Pine Island Road," said Richard Karr.

