Boaters rescued off Charlotte Harbor

A Texas family enjoying a day out on a boat on Charlotte Harbor were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday when their disabled boat became stranded in mangroves. Boaters Jason Asbury, 36, Brittany Farr, 32, Lila Asbury, 8, and Ranger Farr, 5, were reported missing by Asbury's father around 7:09 p.m. when they did not return from a day excursion.

