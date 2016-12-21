5 things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 21
The City of Cape Coral is warning residents to keep an eye out for a scam popping up in mailboxes and targeting the water inside homes - and your wallet. The scam could dupe people into buying thousands of dollars in water filtering equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 22
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|People, STAY AWAY from the city-data.com forum!
|Dec 14
|lonelychicagoan
|3
|Alva Satanic church (Jul '12)
|Dec 14
|StMichael
|31
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC