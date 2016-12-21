5 things to know for Friday, Dec. 30
Expect some dramatic changes in our weather today courtesy of a strong cold front that swept through overnight. Temps this morning will start in the mid 50s, and a brisk northerly wind gusting above 20 mph will make the air feel even chillier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|18 hr
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Fri
|mknow
|1
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Thu
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 25
|Don
|3
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Dec 25
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC